Facing spectrum payments, Telefonica lobbies Mexico for a discount MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Telefonica, the Spanish telecoms giant which has long struggled to gain traction in Mexico, is appealing to Mexican officials for a discount on spectrum payments coming due next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

UPDATE 1-Telefonica's Colombian unit to raise 1.8 bln euros to repay debt, fine MADRID, Aug 30 Telefonica's Colombian division plans to raise about 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in fresh capital to reduce debt and pay a fine linked to a local dispute, the Spanish telecoms company said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Telefonica to subscribe to ColTel's capital increase to settle PARAPAT debt * SAYS COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES (COLTEL) TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY ABOUT 1.37 BILLION EUROS TO PAY DEBT

BRIEF-Telefonica says arbitration award at about 469.5 mln euros for Colombia Telecomunicaciones * THE AMOUNT ESTABLISHED IN ARBITRATION AWARD AFFECTING COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES SA ESP (COLTEL) AND OTHER TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR IN COLOMBIA IS ABOUT 469.5 MILLION EUROS FOR COLTEL‍​

BRIEF-Telefonica informs about the resolution of arbitration proceedings in Colombia * INFORMS ABOUT THE RESOLUTION OF ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS IN COLOMBIA

UPDATE 1-Telefonica lifts revenue target despite Spanish weakness MADRID, July 27 Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica on Thursday lifted its revenue target for 2017 after its second-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecast, helped by a buoyant Latin American business that more than offset persistent weakness in Spain.