TAG Immobilien AG (TEGG.DE)

TEGG.DE on Xetra

14.57EUR
5:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€14.62
Open
€14.64
Day's High
€14.64
Day's Low
€14.51
Volume
108,094
Avg. Vol
324,742
52-wk High
€14.90
52-wk Low
€11.09

Wed, Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien successfully places EUR 262 mln convertible bonds

* DGAP-NEWS: TAG IMMOBILIEN AG TODAY SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 262 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien issues 277 mln eur convertible bond

* dgap-adhoc: tag immobilien ag to issue convertible bonds and simultaneously invite holders of its eur 310 million 5.125% outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2018 (isin: xs0954227210) to offer their notes for purchase for cash

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter

* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions

