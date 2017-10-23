TAG Immobilien AG (TEGG.DE)
14.57EUR
5:46pm IST
€-0.05 (-0.38%)
€14.62
€14.64
€14.64
€14.51
108,094
324,742
€14.90
€11.09
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien successfully places EUR 262 mln convertible bonds
* DGAP-NEWS: TAG IMMOBILIEN AG TODAY SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 262 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien issues 277 mln eur convertible bond
* dgap-adhoc: tag immobilien ag to issue convertible bonds and simultaneously invite holders of its eur 310 million 5.125% outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2018 (isin: xs0954227210) to offer their notes for purchase for cash
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
