BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO * Tech Mahindra - approved re-appointment of C P Gurnani as managing director & CEO of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2whtDl6) Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra jumps on Q1 profit beat ** Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd rise as much as 7.3 pct to 413.90 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since May 25, 2016

Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct * June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year

BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss ** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013

Tech Mahindra fourth-quarter profit dives 33 percent on weak margins BANGALORE/MUMBAI Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, weighed down by weak margins and higher cost of services.