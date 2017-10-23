Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)
Fri, Oct 6 2017
MEDIA-India's Tech Mahindra files insolvency petitions against Reliance Communications - Mint
BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO
BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra jumps on Q1 profit beat
** Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd rise as much as 7.3 pct to 413.90 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since May 25, 2016
Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates
Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.
India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates
July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, on Monday reported an about 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its IT segment.
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct
* June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year
BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
Tech Mahindra fourth-quarter profit dives 33 percent on weak margins
BANGALORE/MUMBAI Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, weighed down by weak margins and higher cost of services.
