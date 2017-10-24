Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)
TEXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
699.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
699.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.14%)
-1.00 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
700.00
700.00
Open
699.00
699.00
Day's High
700.00
700.00
Day's Low
686.00
686.00
Volume
158,621
158,621
Avg. Vol
252,701
252,701
52-wk High
925.00
925.00
52-wk Low
678.00
678.00
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 4 2017
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund says full-year revenue up 4.6 pct
* FY REBASED DIVIDEND PER SHARE 102,80 CENTS (2016: 96,99 CENTS) UP 6,0 pct
BRIEF-Texton property fund appoints Inge Pick as chief financial officer
* APPOINTS INGE PICK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 18 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund to cancel asset management deal with Texton Property Investments
* Texton to cancel asset management agreement between Texton and Texton Property Investments
BRIEF-Texton property Fund appoints Nosiphiwo Balfour as chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Nosiphiwo Balfour to position of chief executive officer
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund looking at various strategic alternatives
* Board of directors is currently in process of considering various strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Select another date:
- Constructing A Successful Long-Term Dividend Growth Portfolio: Step 3 - Forging The Frame
- Don't Shake Out Of Apple - Cramer's Mad Money (9/13/17)
- Terex's (TEX) CEO John Garrison on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Terex Corporation 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/11/17: SIGM, PHF, OPK, AKBA, MERC
- Terex (TEX) Presents At Citi Research 2017 Industrials Conference - Slideshow