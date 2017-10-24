Edition:
Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)

TEXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

699.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
700.00
Open
699.00
Day's High
700.00
Day's Low
686.00
Volume
158,621
Avg. Vol
252,701
52-wk High
925.00
52-wk Low
678.00

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund says full-year revenue up 4.6 pct

* FY REBASED DIVIDEND PER SHARE 102,80 CENTS (2016: 96,99 CENTS) UP 6,0 pct

BRIEF-Texton property fund appoints Inge Pick as chief financial officer

* APPOINTS INGE PICK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 18 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund to cancel asset management deal with Texton Property Investments

* Texton to cancel asset management agreement between Texton and Texton Property Investments

BRIEF-Texton property Fund ‍appoints Nosiphiwo Balfour as chief executive officer​

* Says ‍appointment of Nosiphiwo Balfour to position of chief executive officer​

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund looking at various strategic alternatives

* ‍Board of directors is currently in process of considering various strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

