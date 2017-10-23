Foschini Group Ltd (TFGJ.J)
TFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,578.43ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
48.43 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
13,530.00
Open
13,598.00
Day's High
13,646.00
Day's Low
13,311.00
Volume
229,535
Avg. Vol
1,198,536
52-wk High
17,577.00
52-wk Low
12,344.00
BRIEF-Foschini Group names Deloitte & Touche as external auditors
* DELOITTE & TOUCHE HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS COMPANY'S EXTERNAL AUDITORS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018, REPLACING KPMG INC
BRIEF-Foschini Group announces bookbuild offering to raise up to 2 bln rand
* SAYS LAUNCH OF PLACING OF NEW TFG ORDINARY SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO RAISE UP TO R2 BILLION
South African retailer TFG to fight credit regulator on club fees
JOHANNESBURG, July 4 South African clothing retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) will oppose allegations by the country's credit regulator that it broke credit rules by selling club memberships to customers, the company said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Foschini's unit referred to National Consumer Tribunal
* Unit Foschini Retail has been referred to National Consumer Tribunal for allegedly being in breach of National Credit Act
BRIEF-Foschini acquires Australia-based Retail Apparel Group
* Acquisition Of Australian speciality menswear apparel retailer, Retail Apparel Group
