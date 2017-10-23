Edition:
Theratechnologies Inc (TH.TO)

TH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.84CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$7.84
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
117,069
52-wk High
$8.72
52-wk Low
$2.61

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Theratechnologies Q3 loss per share c$0.04

* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2017

BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab, with EGRIFTA

* Theratechnologies Inc - announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab and with EGRIFTA

BRIEF-Theratechnologies reports Q2 loss per share C$0.13

* Theratechnologies announces financial results for second quarter of 2017

BRIEF-Theratechnologies says FDA sets PDUFA date of Jan 3 for ibalizumab application

* FDA grants priority review to HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab

BRIEF-Theratechnologies partner Taimed submits biologics license application for Ibalizumab

* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab

