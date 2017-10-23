BRIEF-Thermax gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD, CEO * Gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD and CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2urZ5fW) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Thermax June-qtr consol net profit down 17 pct * June quarter consol net profit 406.2 million rupees versus 489.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Thermax Ltd increases shareholding in First Energy to 76 pct * Says signed agreement to increase shareholding in First Energy to 76 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Thermax Ltd March-qtr profit down 62 pct * Thermax Limited consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 971.1 million rupees