Edition:
India

Thermax Limited (THMX.BO)

THMX.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

963.00INR
11:38am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.45 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs976.45
Open
Rs980.00
Day's High
Rs980.00
Day's Low
Rs962.55
Volume
2,715
Avg. Vol
15,834
52-wk High
Rs1,070.85
52-wk Low
Rs737.50

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Thermax gets contract from UAE co worth $43 mln

* Says gets contract from UAE co worth $43 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fhQ2IK) Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Thermax gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD, CEO

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD and CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2urZ5fW) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Thermax June-qtr consol net profit down 17 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 406.2 million rupees versus 489.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Thermax Ltd seeks members' nod for reappointment of M S Unnnikrishnan as MD, CEO

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of M S Unnnikrishnan as MD, CEO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u0SnOh) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Thermax Ltd increases shareholding in First Energy to 76 pct

* Says signed agreement to increase shareholding in First Energy to 76 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Thermax Ltd March-qtr profit down 62 pct

* Thermax Limited consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 971.1 million rupees

BRIEF-Thermax gets export contracts of $157 mln

* Says co bags export contracts of USD 157 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pbqrGJ) Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More THMX.BO Market Views