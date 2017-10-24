Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) to buy Tata Capital Forex for 120 mln rupees
* Deal value to buy Tata Capital Forex Ltd is 120 million rupees
BRIEF-Tata Capital says to sell forex exchange and travel services units to Thomas Cook India
* India's Tata Capital announces divestment of its foreign exchange and travel services companies to Thomas Cook India Group Source text for Eikon: [Tata Capital today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to divest 100% of its shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiaries - Tata Capital Forex Limited (foreign exchange) and TC Travel and Services Limited (travel services) to Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Thomas Cook is India’s leading integrated travel and travel related financial servi
BRIEF-Thomas Cook signs agreement with Tata Capital
* approved signing of definitive agreement with Tata Capital to acquire 100% stake in Tata Capital Forex Limited Source text -http://bit.ly/2fLeMtg Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) June-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 585.6 million rupees versus profit of 548.2 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Quess Corp signs deals to acquire 46 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies
* Says Quess Corp Limited signed definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) March-qtr consol loss narrows
* Consol net loss in march quarter last year was 875.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.88 billion rupees
BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Travel Corp enter JV agreement with Der Touristik Group
* Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group