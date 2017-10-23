Rio Grande do Sul state gov't may sell stake in Brazil's Banrisul SAO PAULO, Oct 4 The government of Brazilian state Rio Grande do Sul may sell a non-controlling stake in state bank Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Brazil's TIM sticks to 2017 capital spending target SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA is standing by its capital spending target for this year, as stronger revenue in the second half of the year should provide cash to increase investments, executives said on Wednesday.

Brazil wireless carrier TIM triples profit, beating forecasts SAO PAULO, July 25 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, reported on Tuesday that second-quarter net income nearly tripled from a year earlier to 219 million reais ($69 million), according to a securities filing.

Brazil carrier TIM board approves reorganization of subsidiaries BRASILIA, July 25 Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA has obtained board approval for its plan to reorganize its subsidiaries TIM Celular and long-distance operator Intelig Telecom, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.