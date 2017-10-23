Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)
TITW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.15INR
3:51pm IST
125.15INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-0.36%)
Rs-0.45 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs125.60
Rs125.60
Open
Rs125.70
Rs125.70
Day's High
Rs128.60
Rs128.60
Day's Low
Rs124.50
Rs124.50
Volume
408,762
408,762
Avg. Vol
591,333
591,333
52-wk High
Rs135.80
Rs135.80
52-wk Low
Rs97.30
Rs97.30
Select another date:
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons gets letter of acceptance for supply of modular bridges to Nepal for $9 mln
* Says got letter of acceptance for its bid for supply of modular bridges to Nepal worth about $9 mln
BRIEF-India's Titagarh Wagons June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 32.7 million rupees versus 37.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons gets members' nod to authorise investment to Titagarh Firema Adler SpA, Italy
* Gets members' nod to increase ceiling on aggregate of investment or loan or security to 25 billion rupees
Select another date: