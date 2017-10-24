Edition:
India

TeamLease Services Ltd (TLSV.NS)

TLSV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,628.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs28.60 (+1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs1,600.15
Open
Rs1,610.00
Day's High
Rs1,649.00
Day's Low
Rs1,600.00
Volume
20,226
Avg. Vol
12,558
52-wk High
Rs1,776.00
52-wk Low
Rs823.10

Tue, Aug 8 2017

BRIEF-India's Teamlease Services June-qtr consol net profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 164.1 million rupees versus profit of 64 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Teamlease Services completes acquisition of 30 pct stake in Cassius Technologies

* Says as on June 01, 2017 acquisition of 30 pct stake in Cassius Technologies Private Limited is completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Teamlease Services March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 384.5 million rupees versus 91.6 million rupees year ago

