UPDATE 1-Tullow to resume Ghana oilfield expansion after border dispute ruling * Extra oil from TEN worth around $170 mln in 2018 - Bernstein (Updates throughout, adds details, background, analyst comment)

Tullow shares rise on Ghana, Ivory Coast ocean boundary ruling Sept 25 Shares in Tullow Oil Plc rose more than 8 percent on Monday after the Africa-focused oil explorer said it expects to resume drilling at its multi-billion dollar TEN deepwater oil and gas project after a court ruling favoured Ghana in an ocean border dispute with Ivory Coast.

Britain's Tullow launches oil, gas exploration in Zambia LUSAKA, Aug 11 British company Tullow Oil on Friday started exploring for oil and gas in Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, as the country pushes to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on the industrial metal.

Energy firms boost European shares as earnings roll in, banks weigh LONDON, July 26 Supportive crude prices and strong results from energy firms Subsea 7 and Tullow Oil helped European shares inch higher on Wednesday, while banks weighed on index-level gains as investors awaited a Fed policy decision and UK GDP figures.

MEDIA-India's ONGC Videsh buys 30 pct stake in Namibian oil block from UK’s Tullow Oil - PTI in Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL says Tullow Namibia signs farmout agreement with Ongc Videsh Ltd​‍​ * Tullow has agreed to transfer to ongc videsh a 30% non-operated participating interest in pel 37

Tullow Oil names Les Wood as finance chief June 20 Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil Plc said it had appointed Les Wood as its finance head, after its Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett stepped down due to ill health.

UPDATE 2-Tullow to boost TEN field output once maritime dispute resolved ACCRA, May 17 Tullow Oil plans to drill new wells and boost output at its TEN field off the coast of Ghana to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) once a maritime border dispute with Ivory Coast is resolved, the company said on Wednesday.