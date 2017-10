BRIEF-Talanx ‍acquires financial services provider FVB​ * PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE‍​ Source text: http://www.bit.ly/1r8fvof Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Talanx warns may miss 2017 profit as natural disasters hit Hannover Re BERLIN, Sept 21 German insurer Talanx warned it may miss its profit target for 2017 as its reinsurer Hannover Re is being hit by major claims from a series of hurricanes and an earthquake in Mexico.

Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost FRANKFURT, Aug 14 German insurer Talanx raised its full-year profit guidance on Monday, citing a strong first-half performance at its property and casualty reinsurance business.

BRIEF-Talanx strengthens Latin America business with acquisitions * Says acquisition in Colombia strengthens Latin American business

BRIEF-Pilab signs ‍agreement with company from Talanx Group​ * ‍VALUE OF CONTRACT DOES NOT EXCEED MATERIALITY CRITERIA DEFINED AS 20% OF CO'S EQUITY, BUT WILL HAVE RELATIVELY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ISSUER'S RESULTS​

BRIEF-Talanx says issues 3 bln eur euro medium term note programme * Talanx ag today issued its first-ever emtn programme, which has a volume of eur 3 billion

Talanx CEO: More likely to revise 2017 profit target up than down FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.

UPDATE 1-Talanx sticks with outlook as Q1 net profit beats consensus * Retail international business drives growth (Adds CEO quote, details)