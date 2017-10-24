Edition:
3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)

TMIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14,346.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-33.55 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs14,379.90
Open
Rs14,498.00
Day's High
Rs14,498.00
Day's Low
Rs14,269.10
Volume
908
Avg. Vol
1,217
52-wk High
Rs14,999.00
52-wk Low
Rs10,008.80

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-3m India June-qtr profit up about 11 pct

* June quarter net profit 660.9 million rupees versus 597.2 million rupees last year

BRIEF-3M India seeks members' nod to enter transactions with 3M Co, USA

* Seeks members' nod to enter material related transactions with 3M Company, USA worth 10.85 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's 3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 643.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.92 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

