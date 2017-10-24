3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)
TMIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14,346.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-3m India June-qtr profit up about 11 pct
* June quarter net profit 660.9 million rupees versus 597.2 million rupees last year
BRIEF-3M India seeks members' nod to enter transactions with 3M Co, USA
* Seeks members' nod to enter material related transactions with 3M Company, USA worth 10.85 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's 3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 643.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.92 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
