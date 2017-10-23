Edition:
TMAC Resources Inc (TMR.TO)

TMR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$7.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
38,649
52-wk High
$20.18
52-wk Low
$7.01

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update

* TMAC Resources Inc says ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017​

BRIEF-TMAC resources quarterly earnings per share ‍$0.01​

* TMAC reports operating and financial results for second quarter of 2017

BRIEF-TMAC Resources appoints Gil Lawson as chief operating officer

* TMAC Resources strengthens executive team and appoints Gil Lawson as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TMAC resources signs revised credit facility

* TMAC Resources Inc - ‍has signed a revised credit agreement to provide for total borrowings of U.S.$160 million​

BRIEF-TMAC Resources revises credit facility

* TMAC Resources Inc - ‍has entered into a term sheet with Sprott Private Resource Lending to provide for total borrowings of US$160 million​

BRIEF-TMAC Resources Inc says commercial production has been achieved

* TMAC Resources Inc - commercial production has been achieved, effective May 15, 2017, at its doris mine and mill complex

BRIEF-TMAC Q1 loss per share C$0.03

* Tmac reports operating and financial results for first quarter of 2017

