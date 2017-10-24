Edition:
Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (TNNP.NS)

347.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs346.75
Open
Rs343.55
Day's High
Rs351.50
Day's Low
Rs343.55
Volume
75,974
Avg. Vol
222,349
52-wk High
Rs398.00
52-wk Low
Rs285.50

Wed, Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers gets shareholders' nod for appointment of R. Selvaraj as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of R. Selvaraj as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9TuVt Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers seeks members' nod for appointment of R Selvaraj as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of R Selvaraj as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wgmV2E) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers posts June qtr loss

* June quarter loss 891.5 million rupees versus profit 695.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers resume normal operation of paper machines

* Says resumed normal production/ operation of paper machines Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uZuGsF) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago

