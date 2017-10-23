True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)
TNT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.32
$6.32
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
89,118
89,118
52-wk High
$6.73
$6.73
52-wk Low
$5.93
$5.93
Select another date:
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions
* True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15
* True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria
Select another date: