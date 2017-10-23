Tongaat Hulett Ltd (TONJ.J)
TONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,433.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
11,433.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
301.00 (+2.70%)
301.00 (+2.70%)
Prev Close
11,132.00
11,132.00
Open
11,134.00
11,134.00
Day's High
11,592.00
11,592.00
Day's Low
11,129.00
11,129.00
Volume
201,320
201,320
Avg. Vol
221,168
221,168
52-wk High
13,550.00
13,550.00
52-wk Low
10,716.00
10,716.00
Select another date:
Mon, Jul 24 2017
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett to build refinery in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Monday it will build a refinery at its Mozambican sugar mill to process brown sugar into white sugar, in a country which has a shortage of refined white sugar.
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett's profit helped by higher prices
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett reported a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday, helped by higher export prices and improved local prices.
South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects higher profit, sugar output
JOHANNESBURG, May 19 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings as its sugar production operations swing back to profit, the company said on Friday.
BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
Select another date: