Edition:
India

Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO)

TOT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.19
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
30,611
52-wk High
$16.00
52-wk Low
$11.24

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Total Energy Services appoints ‍Glenn Dagenais to board

* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces change to board of directors

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​

* Total Energy Services Inc - ‍filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26​

* Total Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26​

BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes

* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services

* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.

BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces new syndicated credit facilities

* Credit facility is expected to become effective on June 20, 2017

BRIEF-TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER

Select another date:

Market Views

» More TOT.TO Market Views