Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO)
TOT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.19
$14.19
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
30,611
30,611
52-wk High
$16.00
$16.00
52-wk Low
$11.24
$11.24
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Total Energy Services appoints Glenn Dagenais to board
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces change to board of directors
BRIEF-Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018
* Total Energy Services Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018
BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26
* Total Energy Services Inc qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26
BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes
BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces new syndicated credit facilities
* Credit facility is expected to become effective on June 20, 2017
BRIEF-TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER
* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER
Select another date:
- The Nest Egg Portfolio: Considering BP As A Dividend Powerhouse
- Is This 'The Calm Before The Storm' On Iran And Oil?
- Ensco Reports 10 New Contracts And Extensions
- Oil: Innovate Or Die
- Building A Clean Energy Portfolio; The Time Is At Hand
- Why I Bought Corbion In Order To Continue Investing In The Technology Of TerraVia