UPDATE 3-Total says expects Port Arthur, Texas refinery output to return soon HOUSTON, Sept 26 Total SA expects production soon from its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which has been shut since an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

MEDIA-India's HPCL may revive plan for LPG storage facility in Mangaluru with Total SA - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Total Port Arthur refinery production down to 53 percent: sources HOUSTON Total SA has cut production to 53 percent of capacity at its 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said on Tuesday.

Brazil regulator rejects Total study on drilling at Amazon River basin BRASILIA Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama said on Tuesday it has rejected Total SA's environmental study on drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin, warning it needs more information or it will suspend the French oil firm's license application.

UPDATE 3-Brazil regulator rejects Total study on drilling at Amazon River basin BRASILIA, Aug 29 Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama said on Tuesday it has rejected Total SA's environmental study on drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin, warning it needs more information or it will suspend the French oil firm's license application.

Brazil requests more information from Total for Foz do Amazonas drilling BRASILIA, Aug 28 Brazil environmental regulator Ibama said late on Monday that it needed more information from French oil major Total SA before issuing an environmental license for the firm to explore blocks in the Foz do Amazonas basin.

Brazil court freezes Petrobras' sale of TermoBahia stake to Total SAO PAULO A Brazilian federal court on Monday temporarily halted Petróleo Brasileiro SA's sale of a 50 percent stake in thermal power station operator TermoBahia to France's Total SA following a lawsuit.