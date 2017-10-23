Edition:
India

Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO)

TOY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

51.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$51.37
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
86,455
52-wk High
$51.74
52-wk Low
$30.01

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

* Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Spin Master enters agreement with Alibaba to expand reach in China​

* Spin Master Corp- ‍co, Alibaba announced a continued collaboration to further expand Spin Master brand portfolio in China​

BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Spin Master Corp qtrly revenue of US$276.7 million increased 54.2% from US$179.4 million

BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment

* Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Spin Master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million

* Spin master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million

BRIEF-Spin Master Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly revenue of US$227.7 million increased 40.8% from US$161.7 million

BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles

* Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles and continued growth of games portfolio

Select another date:

Market Views

» More TOY.TO Market Views