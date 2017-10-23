Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)
1,499.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-6.00 (-0.40%)
1,505.00
1,501.00
1,503.00
1,493.00
13,415
1,124,882
1,709.00
1,301.00
Thu, Oct 19 2017
UPDATE 1-Travis Perkins to meet expectations after step-up in growth
LONDON, Oct 19 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said it was on track to achieve full year expectations as it reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter.
Travis Perkins to meet full-year expectations as growth accelerates
LONDON, Oct 19 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Thursday reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter and said it was on track to achieve full-year expectations.
Travis Perkins profit falls on tough plumbing and heating market
LONDON, Aug 2 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Wednesday reported a 2.1 percent fall in first-half operating profit, reflecting a weak plumbing and heating market and recent investments.
BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct
* Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent
Britain's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM man as chairman
June 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, named Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings and packaging group Rexam, as its chairman with effect from November.
BRIEF-UK's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM chairman as new chair
* Has today announced appointment of Stuart Chambers as chairman with effect from November 2017
UPDATE 2-UK's Travis Perkins to name ex-ARM chairman as new chair -Sky News
June 26 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.
UK's Travis Perkins to name ex-ARM chairman Stuart Chambers as new chair- Sky News
June 26 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.
BRIEF-Stuart Chambers to replace Robert Walker as chairman of Travis Perkins- Sky News, citing sources
* Stuart Chambers has been picked to replace Robert Walker as chairman of Travis Perkins- Sky News, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2sa5hft
UK's Travis Perkins says revenue growth driven by price rises
LONDON, April 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said on Thursday its customers had managed to withstand a raft of price rises brought in to offset higher costs sparked by the plunge in the pound after Brexit.