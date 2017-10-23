Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)
TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
699.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Petron Engineering Construction gets work order worth 620 mln rupees from Ramco Cements
* Gets work order worth 620 million rupees from Ramco Cements for civil & mechanical works Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKGBYJ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ramco Cements approves expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units
* Says approved co's expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units, installation of new satellite grinding unit
BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements June-qtr net PAT almost flat
* June quarter net PAT 1.56 billion rupees versus profit of 1.56 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Ramco Cements seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD
BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements March-qtr profit down about 26 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees
BRIEF-Ramco Cements announces demise of Chairman & MD P R Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha
* Says Chairman & MD P R Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha passed away on May 11 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pqgJCm) Further company coverage:
