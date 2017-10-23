Edition:
Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)

TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

699.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.90 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs688.65
Open
Rs685.10
Day's High
Rs705.00
Day's Low
Rs683.95
Volume
243,781
Avg. Vol
242,543
52-wk High
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80

BRIEF-Petron Engineering Construction gets work order worth 620 mln rupees from Ramco Cements

* Gets work order worth 620 million rupees from Ramco Cements for civil & mechanical works Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKGBYJ Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Ramco Cements approves expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units

* Says approved co's expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units, installation of new satellite grinding unit‍​

BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements June-qtr net PAT almost flat

* June quarter net PAT 1.56 billion rupees versus profit of 1.56 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Ramco Cements seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD

BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements March-qtr profit down about 26 pct

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees

BRIEF-Ramco Cements announces demise of Chairman & MD P R Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha

* Says Chairman & MD P R Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha passed away on May 11 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pqgJCm) Further company coverage:

