BRIEF-Ramco Cements approves expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units * Says approved co's expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units, installation of new satellite grinding unit‍​

BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements June-qtr net PAT almost flat * June quarter net PAT 1.56 billion rupees versus profit of 1.56 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Ramco Cements seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD * Seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD

BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements March-qtr profit down about 26 pct * Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees