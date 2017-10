BRIEF-Transgene Q3 operating revenue drops to 1.4‍​ million euros * Q3 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 1.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Transgene presents clinical data on TG1050 regarding chronic hepatitis B​ * ‍TRANSGENE PRESENTS FIRST CLINICAL DATA INDICATING THAT TG1050 INDUCES A ROBUST AND HBV-SPECIFIC CELL-MEDIATED IMMUNE RESPONSE IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC HEPATITIS B​

BRIEF-Transgene peer reviewed TG4010's ability to induce broad CD8+ responses * PEER REVIEWED SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS HIGHLIGHT TG4010'S ABILITY TO INDUCE BROAD CD8+ RESPONSES AND ITS SYNERGISTIC EFFECTS IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS

BRIEF-Transgene and Randox sign collaboration to develop oncolytic virotherapies * TRANSGENE AND RANDOX SIGN COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP INNOVATIVE MULTIFUNCTIONAL ONCOLYTIC VIROTHERAPIES FOR SOLID TUMORS

BRIEF-Transgene H1 operating loss widens at 16.1 million euros * TRANSGENE: FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017 IN LINE WITH OUR OBJECTIVES: ALL CLINICAL PROGRAMS PROGRESSING AND NEW COLLABORATION AGREEMENTS SIGNED

BRIEF-Transgene receives FDA approval to begin clinical trials in first-line treatment of lung cancer‍​ * RECEIVES FDA IND APPROVAL TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL WITH TG4010 + NIVOLUMAB + CHEMOTHERAPY IN THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF LUNG CANCER‍​

BRIEF-Transgene presents results of phase 1 part of METROmaJX trial * PHASE 1 TRIAL RESULTS SHOWED THAT REGIMEN ASSOCIATING INTRAVENOUS INFUSION OF PEXA-VEC (JX-594) WITH LOW-DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO DOSE LIMITING TOXICITY IN PATIENTS WITH SOLID TUMORS

BRIEF-Transgene announces cancer research publication confirming potential of its next generation armed engineered oncolytic virus * TRANSGENE ANNOUNCES CANCER RESEARCH PUBLICATION CONFIRMING THE POTENTIAL OF ITS NEXT GENERATION ARMED ENGINEERED ONCOLYTIC VIRUS