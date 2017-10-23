Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)
4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$4.01
--
--
--
--
1,050,181
$5.03
$3.25
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines says has requested and accepted Marc Faber's resignation from its board
* Ivanhoe Mines requests and accepts Marc Faber’s resignation as a member of the company's Board of Directors
BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017
* Turquoise Hill Resources-Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper & 100,000-140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017
BRIEF-Turquoise Hill hosts financial community visit to Oyu Tolgoi
* Conducted a financial community mine site visit to Oyu Tolgoi on October 3-5, 2017
BRIEF-Turquoise Hill appoints Luke Colton as CFO effective Oct 9, 2017
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - appointed Luke Colton as company's chief financial officer effective October 9, 2017
BRIEF-Ivanhoe mines advances discussions to launch new production at Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo
* Ivanhoe Mines advances discussions to launch a new era of production at the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo
BRIEF-Ivanhoe posts Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Ivanhoe mines issues financial results and review of operations for the second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines reports qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Ivanhoe Mines issues financial results and review of operations for the second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources posts Q2 earnings $0.01/shr
* Q2 revenue $203.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.1 million
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines reports positive independent feasibility study of its Platreef mine in South Africa
* Ivanhoe Mines releases positive results of an independent definitive feasibility study for the planned first phase of its Platreef PGMS, nickel, copper and gold mine in south africa
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional financial institutions to finance development of South African mine
* Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional leading financial institutions to arrange project financing for the development of the platreef pgms, nickel, copper and gold mine in South Africa
- 5 Years From Now, You Will Not Regret If You Made An Investment Today In Turquoise Hill
- Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update
- Turquoise Hill Resources's (TRQ) CEO Jeffrey Tygesen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Turquoise Hill Resources: Catalysts Align In Its Favor
- Turquoise Hill Resources's (TRQ) CEO Jeffrey Tygesen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update