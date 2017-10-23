Edition:
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)

TRQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.01
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,050,181
52-wk High
$5.03
52-wk Low
$3.25

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines says has requested and accepted Marc Faber's resignation from its board

* Ivanhoe Mines requests and accepts Marc Faber’s resignation as a member of the company's Board of Directors

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017​

* Turquoise Hill Resources-Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper & 100,000-140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017​

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill hosts financial community visit to Oyu Tolgoi

* Conducted a financial community mine site visit to Oyu Tolgoi on October 3-5, 2017

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill appoints Luke Colton as CFO effective Oct 9, 2017

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - appointed Luke Colton as company's chief financial officer effective October 9, 2017

BRIEF-Ivanhoe mines advances discussions to launch new production at Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo

* Ivanhoe Mines advances discussions to launch a new era of production at the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo

BRIEF-Ivanhoe posts Q2 loss per share $‍0.01​

* Ivanhoe mines issues financial results and review of operations for the second quarter of 2017

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources posts Q2 earnings $0.01/shr

* Q2 revenue $203.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.1 million

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines reports positive independent feasibility study of its Platreef mine in South Africa

* Ivanhoe Mines releases positive results of an independent definitive feasibility study for the planned first phase of its Platreef PGMS, nickel, copper and gold mine in south africa

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional financial institutions to finance development of South African mine

* Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional leading financial institutions to arrange project financing for the development of the platreef pgms, nickel, copper and gold mine in South Africa

