Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)
TRUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,507.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
7,499.00
Open
7,450.00
Day's High
7,571.00
Day's Low
7,450.00
Volume
563,277
Avg. Vol
2,546,548
52-wk High
9,490.00
52-wk Low
6,121.00
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Truworths says Aberdeen Asset Managers raised stake in co to 20.93 pct
* TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD - ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGERS ON BEHALF OF CLIENTS ACQUIRED FURTHER BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN COMPANY'S SECURITIES
South African retailer Truworths flags stalling profit growth
JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South Africa's Truworths International expects full-year profit to remain stable or edge lower, the fashion retailer said on Friday, as its home market slips into recession.
BRIEF-Truworths International sees FY diluted HEPS between 646 - 666 cents per share
* Says continued to "experience a challenging trading environment" during H2 of 53-week period ended 2 july 2017
