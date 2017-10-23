Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)
133.32USD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$133.32
--
--
--
--
451,765
$134.11
$103.89
Thu, Oct 19 2017
UPDATE 3-Insurer Travelers beats Wall St profit estimate after hit from storms
Oct 19 Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.
BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"
* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business
BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91
* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share
Insurer Travelers' profit tanks on higher catastrophe losses
Oct 19 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
BRIEF-Travelers Companies introduces ZoneCheckSM to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage
* Travelers Companies Inc - co introduces ZoneCheck (SM), online tool to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey
* Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey
BRIEF-Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer elected chairman of board
* Travelers CEO Alan D. Schnitzer elected chairman of board of directors
Travelers' quarterly profit falls on higher catastrophe losses
July 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 10.4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses and lower underwriting gains.
BRIEF-Travelers Companies Q2 earnings of $2.11 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $2.11; Q2 core earnings per share $1.92
