Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

TRZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.78
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
107,522
52-wk High
$10.44
52-wk Low
$5.03

Thu, Sep 7 2017

BRIEF-Transat A.T. Inc Q3 adjusted earnings C$0.73/shr

* Qtrly revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016

BRIEF-Transat A.T. forecasts Q3 results showing significant improvement over last year's

* Transat A.T. Inc. - Transat forecasts third-quarter results showing significant improvement over last year's

BRIEF-Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

* Transat signs an agreement to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

BRIEF-Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new Airbus a321neo planes

* Transat A.T. Inc. says its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft

BRIEF-Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs

* Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs

BRIEF-Transat A.T. reports Q2 loss per share of $0.23

* Qtrly revenues of $884.3 million, compared with $888.2 million in 2016

