Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)
TRZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
9.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.78
$9.78
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
107,522
107,522
52-wk High
$10.44
$10.44
52-wk Low
$5.03
$5.03
Thu, Sep 7 2017
BRIEF-Transat A.T. Inc Q3 adjusted earnings C$0.73/shr
* Qtrly revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016
BRIEF-Transat A.T. forecasts Q3 results showing significant improvement over last year's
BRIEF-Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels
* Transat signs an agreement to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels
BRIEF-Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new Airbus a321neo planes
* Transat A.T. Inc. says its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft
BRIEF-Transat A.T. reports Q2 loss per share of $0.23
* Qtrly revenues of $884.3 million, compared with $888.2 million in 2016
