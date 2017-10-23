Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)
TSHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,126.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
2,126.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.24%)
5.00 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
2,121.00
2,121.00
Open
2,103.00
2,103.00
Day's High
2,150.00
2,150.00
Day's Low
2,101.00
2,101.00
Volume
886,488
886,488
Avg. Vol
2,000,333
2,000,333
52-wk High
3,100.00
3,100.00
52-wk Low
1,991.00
1,991.00
Tue, Jul 18 2017
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun updates on Hospitality Property Fund rights offfer
* Southern Sun Hotels provided irrevocable commitment to Hospitality Property Fund of r510 million to follow rights in terms of Hospitality Rights Offer
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun sees full-year HEPS up 12-14 pct
* Fy revenue is expected to be between 7% and 9% higher (r860 million and r1,105 million higher)
