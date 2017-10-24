BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons * Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

MEDIA-India's Tata Sons to cut cross-holdings in Tata Chemicals, Tata Power - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Optibiotix Health entered scale up and manufacturing deal with Tata Chemicals * ENTERED INTO A SCALE UP AND MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH TATA CHEMICALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Tata Chemicals June-qtr consol profit down about 14 pct * June quarter consol profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 2.06 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals cancels agreement with Unnati Inorganics Private Ltd * Cancels agreement with Unnati Inorganics Private Ltd to acquire their undertaking of precipitated silica operation

MEDIA-Indorama in talks to buy India's Tata Chemicals' Haldia unit - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals gets Central Pollution Control Board clearance to resume ops at Haldia plant * Says received letter dated 6th July,2017 from Central Pollution Control Board permitting co to resume operations at Haldia plant

BRIEF-India's Tata Chemicals March-qtr consol profit up about 32 pct * Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.60 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 36.18 billion rupees