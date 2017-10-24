Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)
BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent
** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10
BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons
* Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons
MEDIA-India's Tata Sons to cut cross-holdings in Tata Chemicals, Tata Power - Business Standard
BRIEF-Optibiotix Health entered scale up and manufacturing deal with Tata Chemicals
* ENTERED INTO A SCALE UP AND MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH TATA CHEMICALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Tata Chemicals June-qtr consol profit down about 14 pct
* June quarter consol profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 2.06 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Tata Chemicals cancels agreement with Unnati Inorganics Private Ltd
* Cancels agreement with Unnati Inorganics Private Ltd to acquire their undertaking of precipitated silica operation
MEDIA-Indorama in talks to buy India's Tata Chemicals' Haldia unit - Mint
BRIEF-Tata Chemicals gets Central Pollution Control Board clearance to resume ops at Haldia plant
* Says received letter dated 6th July,2017 from Central Pollution Control Board permitting co to resume operations at Haldia plant
BRIEF-India's Tata Chemicals March-qtr consol profit up about 32 pct
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.60 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 36.18 billion rupees
BRIEF-Tata Chemicals signs business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics
* Says signed business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics Pvt Ltd