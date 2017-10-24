TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)
TTKL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6,182.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs84.15 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs6,098.60
Open
Rs6,098.60
Day's High
Rs6,195.50
Day's Low
Rs6,051.15
Volume
5,368
Avg. Vol
3,757
52-wk High
Rs6,984.45
52-wk Low
Rs5,055.25
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold
* June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year
BRIEF-TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees
BRIEF-TTK Prestige declares interim dividend of 15 rupees per share
* Says declared interim dividend of rs.15/-per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
