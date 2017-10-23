Edition:
India

Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.BO)

TTPW.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

81.65INR
11:37am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs81.75
Open
Rs81.60
Day's High
Rs82.00
Day's Low
Rs81.40
Volume
58,302
Avg. Vol
390,183
52-wk High
Rs91.25
52-wk Low
Rs67.10

Mon, Sep 18 2017

MEDIA-India's Tata Power, TCS, L&T, Vodafone in fray for smart meters tender - Economic Times

BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent

** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

MEDIA-India's Tata Sons to cut cross-holdings in Tata Chemicals, Tata Power - Business Standard

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Tata Power says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increases in FY17 (Aug 28)

* Says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increased by about 337 percent in FY17 as compared with FY16 Source text: http://bit.ly/2iFlPaQ Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50

** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct

MEDIA-India's Tata Power to monetise non-core assets to trim its near 490 bln rupees debt - Business Standard

BRIEF-Tata Power's renewable portfolio posts rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​

* Says co's renewable portfolio clocks 329 percent rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Power JV synchronizes 186 MW Georgia Hydro Project

* Says Tata Power JV synchronizes 186 MW Georgia Hydro Project, commences stabilization procedures Source text - http://bit.ly/2imVRZu Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Power generation capacity up nearly 13 pct in Q1

* Says co's generation capacity up nearly 13 percent in Q1; achieves generation of 12,405 MUs ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fKFQLV Further company coverage:

Tata Power June-quarter profit more than doubles

Tata Power Co Ltd's first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher income from its core power generation business.

