Mon, Sep 18 2017
MEDIA-India's Tata Power, TCS, L&T, Vodafone in fray for smart meters tender - Economic Times
BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent
** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10
MEDIA-India's Tata Sons to cut cross-holdings in Tata Chemicals, Tata Power - Business Standard
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Tata Power says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increases in FY17 (Aug 28)
* Says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increased by about 337 percent in FY17 as compared with FY16 Source text: http://bit.ly/2iFlPaQ Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50
** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct
MEDIA-India's Tata Power to monetise non-core assets to trim its near 490 bln rupees debt - Business Standard
BRIEF-Tata Power's renewable portfolio posts rise in Q1 consol PAT
* Says co's renewable portfolio clocks 329 percent rise in Q1 consol PAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tata Power JV synchronizes 186 MW Georgia Hydro Project
* Says Tata Power JV synchronizes 186 MW Georgia Hydro Project, commences stabilization procedures Source text - http://bit.ly/2imVRZu Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tata Power generation capacity up nearly 13 pct in Q1
* Says co's generation capacity up nearly 13 percent in Q1; achieves generation of 12,405 MUs Source text: http://bit.ly/2fKFQLV Further company coverage:
Tata Power June-quarter profit more than doubles
Tata Power Co Ltd's first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher income from its core power generation business.