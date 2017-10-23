Edition:
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)

TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

128.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.60TL (+0.47%)
Prev Close
128.10TL
Open
128.60TL
Day's High
129.80TL
Day's Low
127.90TL
Volume
1,039,700
Avg. Vol
1,076,601
52-wk High
130.30TL
52-wk Low
59.70TL

RPT-UPDATE 1-Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil

LONDON, Sept 13 Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.

Market Views

