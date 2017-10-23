RPT-UPDATE 1-Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil LONDON, Sept 13 Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.

Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.