Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)
1.48CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$1.48
--
--
--
--
2,547,868
$1.64
$0.96
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Trevali reports changes to board of directors
* Trevali Mining Corp - following the changes to board, five of eight board members are independent
BRIEF-Trevali announces changes to its board of directors
* Trevali Mining Corp - mike Hoffman has been appointed chairman of board succeeding David Huberman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Glencore announces acquisition of common shares of Trevali Mining Corporation
* GLENCORE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
BRIEF-Trevali Q2 basic income per share $0.00
* Qtrly concentrate sales revenue of $47 million, up 110% versus $22.4-million in Q2-2016
BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports Q2 production
* Trevali Mining Corp - preliminary Q2 production was 12.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.0 million payable pounds of lead at Santander zinc mine
BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
BRIEF-TREVALI Mining Corp Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 31.9 MILLION PAYABLE LBS, LEAD PRODUCTION OF 10 MILLION PAYABLE LBS
