BRIEF-TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires Sept 26 TVS Motor Company Ltd * Says CFO S G Murali retires Source text - http://bit.ly/2wQCL4O Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle * Says launches TVS Victor 'Premium Edition', a 110cc motorcycle

BRIEF-TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 bln real estate investment platform * TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 billion real estate investment platform

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct * August total sales of 317,563 vehicles versus 274,303 vehicles last year

MEDIA-India's TVS Motor to set up 11.10 bln rupees 2-wheeler plant in Mysuru - Business Line - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's TVS Motor to pump in 4.50 bln rupees to ramp up capacity - PTI in Times of India - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

TVS Motor first-quarter profit up nearly 7 percent, misses estimates TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

India's TVS Motor Q1 profit up nearly 7 pct, misses estimates Aug 11 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.