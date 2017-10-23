Edition:
India

TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

TVSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

685.90INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.25 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs683.65
Open
Rs686.00
Day's High
Rs691.65
Day's Low
Rs681.30
Volume
495,589
Avg. Vol
1,024,225
52-wk High
Rs703.90
52-wk Low
Rs338.00

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Sept total sales up about 23 pct y-o-y

* Says Sept total sales of 359,850 vehicles versus 293,257 vehicles last year

BRIEF-TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires

Sept 26 TVS Motor Company Ltd * Says CFO S G Murali retires Source text - http://bit.ly/2wQCL4O Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle

* Says launches TVS Victor 'Premium Edition', a 110cc motorcycle

BRIEF-TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 bln real estate investment platform

* TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 billion real estate investment platform

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct

* August total sales of 317,563 vehicles versus 274,303 vehicles last year

MEDIA-India's TVS Motor to set up 11.10 bln rupees 2-wheeler plant in Mysuru - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's TVS Motor to pump in 4.50 bln rupees to ramp up capacity - PTI in Times of India

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

TVS Motor first-quarter profit up nearly 7 percent, misses estimates

TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor June-qtr profit up about 7 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

