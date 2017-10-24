Edition:
India

TV Today Network Ltd (TVTO.NS)

TVTO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

350.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.25 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs353.50
Open
Rs358.00
Day's High
Rs361.20
Day's Low
Rs349.00
Volume
65,541
Avg. Vol
250,303
52-wk High
Rs434.35
52-wk Low
Rs210.00

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's TV Today Network June qtr profit down about 13 pct

* June quarter profit 193.9 million rupees versus profit of 223.8 million rupees last year

BRIEF-TV Today Network completes Vibgyor Broadcasting acquisition

* Says company has completed acquisition process of 10,000 equity shares of Vibgyor Broadcasting Private Limited

BRIEF-India's TV Today Network invests in 11.9 mln shares of Mail Today Newspapers

* Says invested in 11.9 million equity shares of Mail Today Newspapers Private Limited aggregating to INR 119.2 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1k38q) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's TV Today Network posts March-qtr profit

* Tv today network ltd - net loss in march quarter last year was 184 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 1.49 billion rupees

