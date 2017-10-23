Edition:
Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG.TO)

TXG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.88CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$17.88
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
408,599
52-wk High
$33.85
52-wk Low
$17.05

BRIEF-Torex Gold Resources signs long term, common land, lease agreement with Puente Sur Balsas Ejido​

* Says ‍signed a long term, common land, lease agreement with Puente Sur Balsas Ejido​

BRIEF-Torex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Torex reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

BRIEF-Torex completes US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt

* Torex Gold Resources - unit has signed an amended and restated credit agreement with BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, other bookrunners

BRIEF-Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - amendment made in response to comments from ISS proxy advisory services, a branch of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc

BRIEF-Torex executes commitment letter for a US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt

* Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million facility to refinance project debt

BRIEF-Torex Gold qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Torex reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

