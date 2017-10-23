Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)
BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp estimated net asset value at September 30, 2017 was C$3.23 per share
* Estimated net asset value at september 30, 2017 was cad$389.9 million or cad$3.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Uranium Participation announces an increased size of the previously announced financing
* Uranium Participation Corporation announces an increased size of the previously announced financing
BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corporation announces $19,950,000 bought deal financing
* Uranium Participation Corporation announces $19,950,000 bought deal financing
BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp reports net asset value at June 30
* Uranium Participation Corp - estimated net asset value at June 30, 2017 was Cad$406.6 million or Cad$3.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Uranium Participation reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017
* Reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017
BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp reports net asset value at April 30 and provide update on relocation agreement
* Uranium Participation Corporation reports net asset value at April 30, 2017 and provide update on relocation agreement
