United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)

UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

837.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.70 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs836.10
Open
Rs841.00
Day's High
Rs855.00
Day's Low
Rs832.55
Volume
277,892
Avg. Vol
228,112
52-wk High
Rs923.95
52-wk Low
Rs717.20

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct

* June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year

TABLE-India's United Breweries March-qtr profit falls

May 18 United Breweries Ltd's earnings in the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) March 2017 March 2016 Profit for the period 0.067 0.524 Total Income from operations 25.62 24.94 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pNfXiK NOTE: United Breweries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beer including licensing of brands which constitutes a single operati

BRIEF-United Breweries discontinues brewing ops in brewery at Naubatpur

* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders

* United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries

BUZZ-India's UB Group firms surge on Heineken stake hike report

** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and 9.9 pct respectively

