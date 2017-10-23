Edition:
UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG.L)

UDG.L on London Stock Exchange

918.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.50 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
922.50
Open
921.50
Day's High
922.50
Day's Low
912.50
Volume
67,639
Avg. Vol
699,235
52-wk High
922.50
52-wk Low
612.00

Thu, Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare ‍announces acquisition of US-based healthcare communications agency​

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US-BASED HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY FOR UP TO $75.8M​

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare acquires Cambridge Biomarketing

* Says acquisition of Cambridge Biomarketing LLC, a US-based healthcare communications business, for a total consideration of up to $35 mln

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare ‍acquires Vynamic for up to $32 mln

* ‍Acquisition of Vynamic Llc, a US-based healthcare industry management consulting firm, for total consideration of up to $32 million​

UDG Healthcare raises full-year outlook, eyes further deals

May 23 UDG Healthcare Plc could spend up to $600 million for acquisitions, its chief executive said, after the company raised its full-year earnings estimate as a recent acquisition helped prop up profit in the first half.

