India's UltraTech Cement Sept-qtr profit falls 28 pct Oct 18 UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

BRIEF-Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs * Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth INR 90 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Ultratech Cement commissions slag grinding capacity in Bihar * Says commissioning of slag grinding capacity at Patliputra, Bihar

UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.