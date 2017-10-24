UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)
4,205.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs170.70 (+4.23%)
Rs4,034.35
Rs4,049.00
Rs4,224.00
Rs4,049.00
486,553
229,079
Rs4,533.10
Rs3,050.00
Wed, Oct 18 2017
UltraTech Cement September-quarter profit falls 28 percent
RUETERS - UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.
India's UltraTech Cement Sept-qtr profit falls 28 pct
Oct 18 UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.
BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth INR 90 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.
India's UltraTech Cement June-Qtr consol profit up 15 pct
July 18 UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.
BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement June-qtr consol profit up about 15 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 8.98 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees
BRIEF-Ultratech Cement commissions slag grinding capacity in Bihar
* Says commissioning of slag grinding capacity at Patliputra, Bihar
UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
India's UltraTech Cement profit beats; shares hit record high
April 24 India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.