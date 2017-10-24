Edition:
India

UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)

ULTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,205.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs170.70 (+4.23%)
Prev Close
Rs4,034.35
Open
Rs4,049.00
Day's High
Rs4,224.00
Day's Low
Rs4,049.00
Volume
486,553
Avg. Vol
229,079
52-wk High
Rs4,533.10
52-wk Low
Rs3,050.00

Wed, Oct 18 2017

UltraTech Cement September-quarter profit falls 28 percent

RUETERS - UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs

* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth INR 90 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent

UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.

BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement June-qtr consol profit up about 15 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 8.98 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees

BRIEF-Ultratech Cement commissions slag grinding capacity in Bihar

* Says commissioning of slag grinding capacity at Patliputra, Bihar

UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high

India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.

