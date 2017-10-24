ADVISORY-Alert on Union Bank of India regarding Aug 22 strike withdrawn Aug 16 The alert on Union Bank of India Ltd relating to an Aug 22 strike is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was filed off a press release from Syndicate Bank Ltd, an unrelated company.

BUZZ-Union Bank of India falls as Q1 bad loan provisions rise ** Union Bank of India Ltd's shares fall as much as 7.7 pct to 124 rupees; lowest in over 7 months

Union Bank of India first-quarter profit dives, bad loans rise State-run Union Bank of India reported nearly 30 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as provisions for bad loans remained high.

BRIEF-Union Bank of India gets ‍in-principle nod for foreign investment in Union Asset Management Co​ * Got ‍in-principle approval for investment by foreign investors in Union Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Union Bank of India says has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts * Union Bank of India has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts - presentation

BRIEF-Union Bank of India sees credit growth of 9 pct for FY Aug 10 Union Bank Of India chief executive Rajkiran Rai G says:

BRIEF-Union Bank of India June-qtr domestic NIM at 2.20 pct * Says June-quarter domestic NIM at 2.20 percent; gobal NIM at 2.06 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHAwQ0 Further company coverage:

