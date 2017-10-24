Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)
Wed, Aug 16 2017
ADVISORY-Alert on Union Bank of India regarding Aug 22 strike withdrawn
Aug 16 The alert on Union Bank of India Ltd relating to an Aug 22 strike is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was filed off a press release from Syndicate Bank Ltd, an unrelated company.
BUZZ-Union Bank of India falls as Q1 bad loan provisions rise
** Union Bank of India Ltd's shares fall as much as 7.7 pct to 124 rupees; lowest in over 7 months
Union Bank of India first-quarter profit dives, bad loans rise
State-run Union Bank of India reported nearly 30 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as provisions for bad loans remained high.
BRIEF-Union Bank of India gets in-principle nod for foreign investment in Union Asset Management Co
* Got in-principle approval for investment by foreign investors in Union Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Union Bank of India says has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts
* Union Bank of India has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts - presentation
BRIEF-Union Bank of India sees credit growth of 9 pct for FY
Aug 10 Union Bank Of India chief executive Rajkiran Rai G says:
BRIEF-Union Bank of India June-qtr domestic NIM at 2.20 pct
* Says June-quarter domestic NIM at 2.20 percent; gobal NIM at 2.06 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHAwQ0 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Union Bank of India June-qtr profit falls about 30 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.17 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.66 billion rupees year ago