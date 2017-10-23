Unibail Rodamco SE (UNBP.AS)
206.60EUR
4:52pm IST
€-0.30 (-0.14%)
€206.90
€206.35
€206.85
€205.40
66,662
286,209
€238.15
€202.15
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco extends share repurchase program until Dec. 29
* EXTENDED UNTIL DECEMBER 29, 2017, UNIBAIL-RODAMCO’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 14, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2xx1eHJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco announces share buy-back of up to 750 million euros
* Management Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2017, has decided to implement a programme to repurchase shares of Unibail-Rodamco SE for an aggregate amount of up to 750 million euros (excluding costs and fees).
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco H1 recurring net result eur 614 million
* CONFIRMS RECURRING EPS PREVISION BETWEEN EUR 11.80 AND EUR 12.00 FOR 2017
Fitch Affirms France's Unibail at 'A'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based real estate investment trust (REIT) Unibail-Rodamco SE's (Unibail) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'; the Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1' and the Short- Term senior unsecured debt rating at 'F1'. The ratings reflect Unibail's geographically diverse portfolio of prime shopping centres that generat
BRIEF-Unibail Rodamco announces the successful placement of 1.0 billion euros of bonds
* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 1.0 BILLION OF BONDS
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco Q1 consolidated turnover up 1.5 pct at EUR 528.6 mln
* Q1 consolidated turnover EUR 528.6 million ($578.5 million)versus EUR 521.1 million year ago
