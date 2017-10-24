Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)
UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
259.00INR
23 Oct 2017
259.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.90 (+3.15%)
Rs7.90 (+3.15%)
Prev Close
Rs251.10
Rs251.10
Open
Rs254.90
Rs254.90
Day's High
Rs260.00
Rs260.00
Day's Low
Rs253.30
Rs253.30
Volume
200,752
200,752
Avg. Vol
58,014
58,014
52-wk High
Rs328.00
Rs328.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets ANDA approval for Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets
* Says gets ANDA approval from USFDA for irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets usp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 15 million rupees versus 257.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Unichem Laboratories gets ANDA approval from USFDA for hypertension treating tablets
* Says receives anda approval from usfda for Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP
BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for co's manufacturing facility at Goa
* Receipt of EIR from United States Food And Drug Administration for company's manufacturing facility at Goa
BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 314.6 million rupees versus 276.9 million rupees year ago
