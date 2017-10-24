Edition:
India

Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)

UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

259.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs7.90 (+3.15%)
Prev Close
Rs251.10
Open
Rs254.90
Day's High
Rs260.00
Day's Low
Rs253.30
Volume
200,752
Avg. Vol
58,014
52-wk High
Rs328.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Wed, Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets ANDA approval for Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets

* Says gets ANDA approval from USFDA for irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets usp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 15 million rupees versus 257.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Unichem Laboratories gets ANDA approval from USFDA for hypertension treating tablets

* Says receives anda approval from usfda for Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP

BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for co's manufacturing facility at Goa

* Receipt of EIR from United States Food And Drug Administration for company's manufacturing facility at Goa

BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility

* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA

BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 314.6 million rupees versus 276.9 million rupees year ago

