BRIEF-Uni Select ‍announces acquisition of substantially all assets of Dash Distributors * Uni Select Inc : bumper to bumper announces the acquisition of Dash Distributors in Alberta

BRIEF-Uni-Select reports improved performance in Canada * Qtrly adjusted ebitdaof $32.5 million, representing 9.5% of sales

BRIEF-HgCapital Trust agrees to sell Parts Alliance to Uni-Select Inc ​ * ‍HgCapital Trust adds to NAV per share from sale of Parts Alliance

BRIEF-Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance * Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK

BRIEF-Uni-Select appoints Brent Windom as COO for its Canadian Automotive Group * Uni-Select Inc announces the appointment of Brent Windom to the position of president and chief operating officer for its Canadian Automotive Group as well as the retirement of Gary O'connor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: