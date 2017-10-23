July 24 Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Profit 629 438 Total income 58,477 58,772 Note - The results are standalone. All figures are in million rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2uqLg1W (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhr