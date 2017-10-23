Edition:
India

UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

778.35INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.35 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs793.70
Open
Rs791.95
Day's High
Rs800.45
Day's Low
Rs769.40
Volume
1,741,250
Avg. Vol
1,153,449
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20

Fri, Sep 1 2017

BRIEF-UPL enters agreement to buy 33.33 pct stake of Sinagro Protudos Agropecurio S/A

* Enters into an agreement to purchase 33.33 percent shareholding of Sinagro Protudos Agropecurio S/A in Seera Bonita Sementes S.A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50

** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

BRIEF-India's UPL Ltd June-qtr consol profit up 35 pct

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 3.60 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 37.31 billion rupees

India's UPL explores bid for Platform Specialty agrochem unit - sources

Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd is exploring a bid of more than $4 billion for the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp to expand its global footprint, according to people familiar with the matter.

BRIEF-India's UPL gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs

* Gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-UPL seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs up to 30 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-UPL Ltd March qtr consol profit from continuing activities surges

* March quarter consol net profit from continuing activities 7.29 billion rupees

