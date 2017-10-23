BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50 ** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

BRIEF-India's UPL Ltd June-qtr consol profit up 35 pct * Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 3.60 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 37.31 billion rupees

India's UPL explores bid for Platform Specialty agrochem unit - sources Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd is exploring a bid of more than $4 billion for the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp to expand its global footprint, according to people familiar with the matter.

BRIEF-India's UPL gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs * Gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-UPL seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs up to 30 bln rupees * Seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: