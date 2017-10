Brazil's Usiminas raises hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 pct SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA will raise hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 percent at distribution level due to higher international prices and stronger demand abroad.

Usiminas in talks with Brazil's CSA for steel slab supply contract SAO PAULO Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 1 listed flat steelmaker, has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy slabs from ThyssenKrupp AG's CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA for about 60 months.

Usiminas in talks with Brazil's CSA for steel slab supply contract SAO PAULO, June 22 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 1 listed flat steelmaker, has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy slabs from ThyssenKrupp AG's CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA for about 60 months.

Brazil's Usiminas, Porto Sudeste settle $62.5 mln port dispute SAO PAULO, June 6 A unit of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA has ended an arbitration case with Porto Sudeste do Brasil SA.

Brazil's Usiminas implements $320 mln reduction in unit's capital SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazil's Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA implemented a 1 billion reais ($318.5 million) capital reduction in division Mineração Usiminas SA, or MUSA, the steelmaker said in a Friday securities filing.