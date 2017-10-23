Visa Inc (V.N)
BRIEF-Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18 pct
* Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18%, and announces record date for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders
BRIEF-Visa and Billtrust partner to simplify B2B virtual card acceptance
* Announced partnership with Billtrust to help streamline reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments
UK consumer spending spikes up in September, but trend gloomy: Visa
(This October 8 story has been corrected to show survey was published on Monday, not Friday)
BRIEF-Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding
* Vantiv Inc - Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Visa calls for redemption all of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017
* Visa Inc - on Sept 11, co called for redemption all of $1.75 billion principal amount outstanding of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017 - SEC filing
BRIEF-Visa Inc files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 bln
* Visa Inc says files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MOVES-Former BoE deputy Hogg to join Visa as Europe unit CEO
Sept 7 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, on Thursday named former Bank of England (BoE) deputy governor Charlotte Hogg as chief executive of its Europe division.
MOVES-Visa names ex-BoE deputy Charlotte Hogg as Europe unit CEO
Sept 7 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, on Thursday named Charlotte Hogg as chief executive of its Europe division.
BRIEF-Visa appoints Charlotte Hogg as CEO of European operations
* Visa Inc appoints Charlotte Hogg as chief executive officer of the compan's European operations
BRIEF-Visa Inc files prospectus supplement for potential three-part senior notes offering
* Visa Inc files prospectus supplement for potential three-part senior notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2vLDrIe) Further company coverage:
